Naperville approves liquor code changes to allow for larger beer and wine servings

Brixmor Property Group requested the Naperville city council adopt liquor code changes allowing for larger beer and wine servings. Brixmor said the changes were necessary to help attract restaurants to its Block 59 development along Route 59 between West Jefferson and Aurora avenues. Courtesy of Brixmor Property Group

Naperville bars and restaurants can now offer larger servings of beer and wine.

City council members recently approved liquor code changes that allow restaurants and bars with a Class B liquor license to serve a nine-ounce glass of wine and a 32-ounce beer. Previously, wines were capped at a six-ounce pour and beers at 24 ounces.

The changes were prompted by a request from Brixmor Property Group, which said the larger pours were necessary to help attract restaurants to its Block 59 project. Brixmor Property Group owns the Westridge Court and Heritage Square shopping centers along Route 59 between West Jefferson and Aurora avenues and plans to redevelop that area.

They noted Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, a potential tenant, sells larger wine servings at its other locations. Yard House, another potential tenant, sells 32-ounce beers at its other restaurants.

Though council members approved the larger beer pour, they limited the 32-ounce beer to one per customer. The larger beer can only be served until 10 p.m. at restaurants and bars with a normal Class B license. Those with a license for extended hours can serve the 32-ounce pour until 11 p.m.

Council members initially sought to limit the amount of alcohol content in the larger pours but dropped the notion, noting it would be too difficult to enforce. City officials also said that bars and restaurants are responsible for ensuring they do not overserve customers.

Council member Ian Holzhauer cast the only dissenting vote on the change to allow the 32-ounce beers.

“I think we’re kind of talking out of both sides of our mouth if we’re saying public safety is our number one priority or we want to be family-friendly as a town,” he said. “This is a request from one restaurant out of many. I don’t see why we need to change the rules for an entire city for that.”