It’s daylight saving time — here’s how to fight fatigue when an hour vanishes

Endeavor Health Medical Group, Dr. Philip Cozzi, says it’s important to prepare for that lost hour of sleep during daylight saving time. Courtesy of Endeavor Health

For many people, the biggest worry about daylight saving time, which arrives Sunday, is remembering to spring clocks forward so they’re not late for early morning commitments.

However, health professionals advise it’s crucial to take that lost hour seriously.

Moving the clock forward creates a phase shift in our circadian rhythms, similar to moving to a new time zone, explained Dr. Phillip Cozzi, a pulmonary disease and sleep medicine specialist with Endeavor Health Medical Group.

“For the vast majority of Americans, this results in a very mild sleep deprivation syndrome,” Cozzi said.

But a smaller number of people could face significant health risks by not getting enough rest.

“Research has suggested that there’s a 24% increase risk in myocardial infarction (heart attack) within the week after (DST), an 8% increased risk of stroke, a 3% increased risk of digestive disorders, an 11% increased risk of depressive episodes and a 6% spike in fatal motor vehicle accidents,” Cozzi said.

Fortunately, there are some easy ways to ensure you’re not sleep-deprived.

Experts suggest going to bed an hour earlier on Saturday.

Also, “we can get extra sunlight in the morning after the time change to reset our biological rhythm,” Cozzi said. “Exercise in the morning also helps to reset your biological rhythm.

“And then, just follow standard sleep hygiene measures, such as avoiding caffeine in the afternoon, avoiding alcohol in the evening and avoiding bright lights prior to going to bed.”

Some demographics are more prone to side effects from the lost hour.

“The most vulnerable populations are people who are shift workers, people who are chronically sleep-deprived and people who are night owls, such as all the adolescents in our culture,” Cozzi said.

Babies and toddlers also need a regular sleep schedule.

Endeavor physicians recommend keeping Saturday busy with activities that will ensure kids fall asleep easily and ensure windows are shaded well.

Meanwhile, the AAA is warning motorists to “not underestimate the dangers of drowsy driving” with the time change, spokeswoman Molly Hart said.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety announced Wednesday that fatalities caused by sleep deprivation are 10 times higher than official government data indicates.

Researchers found drowsy drivers were involved in 18% of all traffic deaths — nearly 30,000 people — between 2017 and 2021.