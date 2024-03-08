Bobbie Saverino, ‘the first lady of Carol Stream,’ dies

Roberta “Bobbie” Saverino Courtesy of Salerno's Rosedale Chapel

Roberta “Bobbie” Saverino, often called “the first lady of Carol Stream,” has died.

Saverino, 80, the wife of Carol Stream Mayor Frank Saverino Sr., died Wednesday, March 6, at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Frank Saverino posted the following day on social media that it was the “first day in over 61 years being without my beautiful wife at my side.”

Carol Stream residents since 1967, the Saverinos founded the food brokerage company, Saverino & Associates, Inc., in 1981.

Bobbie Saverino served as its executive vice president until her retirement in 2008, according to her obituary by Salerno’s Rosedale Chapel.

Active in the Illinois Automatic Merchandising Council, Saverino also was on the board of the Italian Americans Women’s Organization, which supports children with cancer through Chicago-based Camp One Step.

She supported and aided her husband’s political career from his start as a Carol Stream trustee and fire protection district commissioner and through his service as mayor, starting with the first of five successful mayoral campaigns in 2007.

Born in Chicago and one of three siblings, Saverino had four children, Mark, Jennifer, Frank Jr., and the late Dominic, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

“I’m sure she went straight to heaven to be with our beloved Dominic,” Frank Saverino said on social media.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Salerno’s Rosedale Chapel, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle.

A final viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Salerno’s, followed by a procession to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1415 W. Lies Road, Carol Stream. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m.