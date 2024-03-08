advertisement
Crime

Teacher charged with sexual exploitation of child in rec center locker room

Posted March 08, 2024 5:40 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Carpentersville Middle School teacher has been charged with sexually exploiting a child in a locker room at a St. Charles recreation center.

Pretrial release was denied on Friday for Kevin D. Lee, 24, of the 500 block of Waterford Lane, South Elgin.

Lee is charged with one count each of burglary, sexual exploitation of a child and grooming, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the St. Charles Police Department.

Authorities said that Lee was “present without authority” on Feb. 26 at the Norris Recreation Center, approached a child in a locker room and made an “inappropriate comment.”

Lee is a sixth-grade science teacher and wrestling coach at the middle school, according to the school’s website.

The recreation center is on the campus of St. Charles East High School. The school district owns it, and the St. Charles Park District operates it.

The charges were filed on Monday.

