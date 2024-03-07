‘We look forward to getting started’: Lake County readies for Arlington Heights Road rebuild

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The median along Arlington Heights Road north from Lake-Cook Road to Route 83 will be replaced as part of $15.6 million project to rebuild 1.9 miles of the roadway and make other improvements.

One lane in each direction will be open during project along 1.9 miles from Lake-Cook Road to Route 83

Rebuilding and making other improvements along a 1.9-mile section of Arlington Heights Road in southern Lake County is about to begin in earnest.

Two Lake County board committees this week recommended the full board at its meeting Tuesday approve a $15.63 million contract with Berger Excavating Contractors Inc., of Wauconda. The project runs from Lake-Cook Road to 500 feet north of Route 83 in Buffalo Grove, Long Grove and unincorporated Lake County.

Berger’s was the lowest of seven bids ranging from $15.6 million to $19.6 million and well below the engineer’s estimate of $26.4 million, the amount appropriated by the county board in November.

“Needless to say, we were very pleased with the results and hope that trend continues moving forward,” said Alex Carr, spokesman for the Lake County Division of Transportation.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A 1.9-mile section of Arlington Heights Road from north of Lake-Cook Road will be rebuilt and the concrete surface replaced with asphalt as part of a two-year, $15.6 million project set to begin in spring.

In December, trees were removed from the median and utilities moved to prepare for construction. An enhanced storm sewer system to handle higher rainfall totals will be installed beneath a new median to be filled with native plants and grasses.

County transportation officials say the 44-year old concrete road has reached the end of its useful life. The concrete will be removed, a new base installed and the road surface replaced with asphalt.

Between 26,000 vehicles per day use the five-lane road, which has two travel lanes in each direction. The new surface will provide a smoother, quieter ride, according to LCDOT.

“What we're seeing now is joint separation between the concrete panels, so that's creating a lot of tire noise,” said Shane Schneider, director of transportation/county engineer.

The concrete likely will be crushed and used in this project or another nearby, he said.

“On the contract specifications we strongly encourage recycling of all materials (as) possible,” Schneider said.

Replacing concrete panels requires lane closures and time for the concrete to cure making it a “lot more impactful,” than grinding and installing a new asphalt surface, he added.

Turns lanes will be added where warranted and nonmotorized gaps filled but the road won't be widened.

“We'll construct the road in halves,” Schneider said. “You'll have one lane of travel in each direction (open) for the duration of the project.”

Residents may see some utility work as preparation continues. Once approved by the county board, a preconstruction meeting with the contractor will be held to set a timeline, according to Carr.

The project will take two construction seasons and is expected to be complete in 2025.

“We're looking forward to getting started,” Schneider said.