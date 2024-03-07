Palatine police chief retiring; deputy chief named successor

Palatine police Chief David Daigle announced he is retiring in May. Courtesy of Palatine

Palatine police Deputy Chief William Nord will become chief in May. Courtesy of Palatine

After more than 30 years of service to Palatine, police Chief David Daigle is retiring May 10, village officials announced Thursday.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said he will appoint Deputy Chief William Nord as Daigle’s successor when the chief steps down.

“Chief Daigle has been an outstanding leader of the department and has prepared many in the department to carry on the exemplary service and commitment of the Palatine Police Department,” Ottesen said.

Daigle became chief in 2019 and was instrumental in guiding the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and “the anti-police sentiment” that surfaced after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, Ottesen said.

“His leadership in the department and community through these difficult times was consistent and professional, and we are all better because of Dave's commitment to Palatine,” he added.

Mayor Jim Schwantz said Daigle “will absolutely be missed,” but added that Nord brings vast experience and a commitment to professionalism and integrity to the chief’s office.

Nord has been a member of the Palatine Police Department since 1997. Prior to his current appointment as deputy chief of operations, he served as deputy chief of support services, commander of planning and research, commander of neighborhood-based policing, patrol sergeant, detective, school resource officer and patrol officer.

Nord said he is honored and grateful for the opportunity.

“I look forward to continue serving the Village of Palatine, fostering positive relationships with the community, and leading an exceptional group of professional police officers and civilian staff,” he said.