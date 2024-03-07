Glenbard West mourns of the death of senior Erik Lonvick

Erik Lonvick

The death of a student has shaken the Glenbard West High School community.

Erik “Lonnie” Lonvick, a senior at the Glen Ellyn school, died on March 3, one week after an unexpected cardiac event caused by Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, according to his obituary. He was 18.

Lonvick was an all-West Suburban Silver Conference offensive lineman for the Glenbard West Hilltoppers football team. In addition, he was an Eagle Scout and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Lonvick had planned on playing football in college, listing on social media multiple offers from programs such as North Central College, Illinois Wesleyan University and Butler University.

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is a congenital heart defect that presents an extra pathway for signals to travel between the heart’s upper and lower chambers, causing a fast heartbeat, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn.

Leonard Memorial officials said that due to the large crowd expected, additional parking will be available in the former U.S. Bank parking lot across the street from the funeral home, in the parking garage near the Glen Ellyn Civic Center, 535 Duane St., in the public lot on Duane Street, or available street parking.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 802 E. Geneva Road, Wheaton. It will be livestreamed at holycrosswheaton.org.

Following the memorial on Saturday, a community reception hosted by the Glenbard West football program will be held at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.

A GoFundMe account has been established to support the Lonvick family, with any additional funds going to potentially establish a student scholarship at Glenbard West in Erik Lonvick’s memory, as well as offering proactive cardiac testing for students.

By early afternoon Thursday, the account had raised more than $14,000 toward its initial goal of $10,000.