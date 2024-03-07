Gas leak in Bartlett closes stretch of Army Trail Road
A gas leak has closed a stretch of Army Trail Road between Smith and Gerber roads.
The road has been closed since Wednesday night and is not expected to reopen until later today, traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com is reporting.
There is no word on what caused the gas leak.
