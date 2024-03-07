advertisement
News

Gas leak in Bartlett closes stretch of Army Trail Road

Posted March 07, 2024 6:58 am
Jake Griffin
 

A gas leak has closed a stretch of Army Trail Road between Smith and Gerber roads.

The road has been closed since Wednesday night and is not expected to reopen until later today, traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com is reporting.

There is no word on what caused the gas leak.

