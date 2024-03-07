advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Dax is home: Injured sheriff’s police dog now resting, getting treatment

Posted March 07, 2024 8:01 pm
By Shreeya Pattekar

The Lake County sheriff's office’s police dog Dax is now home after suffering an injury while he and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, tracked a fleeing suspect on Sunday, officials said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Dax still has some swelling in his neck and spine, according to the post, and is being treated with acupuncture to reduce it so he can have further testing to determine the extent of his injuries.

“We are extremely hopeful Dax’s injury is not serious,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release earlier this week. “Please send positive thoughts to Dax and Deputy Forlenza as the extent of the injury is determined.”

Get well notes and good wishes for Dax and Forlenza can be sent to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 25 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Waukegan, IL, 60085, ATTN: Deputy John Forlenza.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Counties Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company