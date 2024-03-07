Dax is home: Injured sheriff’s police dog now resting, getting treatment

The Lake County sheriff's office’s police dog Dax is now home after suffering an injury while he and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, tracked a fleeing suspect on Sunday, officials said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Dax still has some swelling in his neck and spine, according to the post, and is being treated with acupuncture to reduce it so he can have further testing to determine the extent of his injuries.

Lake County sheriff’s dog Dax, shown here with his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, is back home after suffering an injury Sunday while tracking a fleeing a suspect. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff

“We are extremely hopeful Dax’s injury is not serious,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release earlier this week. “Please send positive thoughts to Dax and Deputy Forlenza as the extent of the injury is determined.”

Get well notes and good wishes for Dax and Forlenza can be sent to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 25 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Waukegan, IL, 60085, ATTN: Deputy John Forlenza.