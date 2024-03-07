Naperville man charged with burglary

Ronald Rueckheim

A Naperville man already being held in jail on domestic battery and assault charges is now facing charges he burglarized a Walgreens store the day before.

Ronald Rueckheim, 55, of the 2100 block of Sunderland Court, is accused of burglarizing the Walgreens store at 63 W. 87th St. on Feb. 23. Police say he broke a window around 5:20 a.m. to get in.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday. It was served to him at the DuPage County jail.

He has been in jail since Feb. 25 on another case. He was charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault on Feb. 24.

The burglary charge is a non-detainable offense, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.