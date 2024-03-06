Who’s going to the State of the Union? Here’s a guest list

Women’s health advocates, a union organizer and a doctor who responds to global crises are among the guests invited by Illinois lawmakers to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday.

As is typical, the invitees are diverse. But one theme that emerges from Thursday’s guest list is support for women’s reproductive rights amid a national debate over access to abortion and in vitro fertilization.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth invited infertility specialist Dr. Amanda Adeleye to the speech in the wake of an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that upended IVF providers by ruling frozen embryos should be considered children.

“It’s thanks to doctors and health professionals like Dr. Amanda Adeleye that millions of Americans — myself included — have been able to have kids and grow our families, but Republicans intent on exerting even more control over women’s bodies are putting access to these treatments at risk across the country,” Duckworth said in a statement. The Hoffman Estates Democrat is sponsoring legislation to protect access to the reproductive technology.

“I feel like I have to pinch myself still to think (Duckworth) wanted me to accompany her to the State of the Union,” said Adeleye, medical director of CCRM Fertility’s Naperville center.

At her practice, “I’ve had patients literally in tears,” for fear of repercussions for IVF, she said.

Reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist Dr. Amanda Adeleye will be U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's guest Thursday at the State of the Union address. Courtesy of CCRM and Andrew Collings Photography

U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Jesús “Chuy” García both invited leaders from Planned Parenthood of Illinois, which is caring for an influx of patients seeking abortions following the 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Krishnamoorthi’s guest is Planned Parenthood of Illinois CEO Jennifer Welch.

“Illinois has become a beacon of hope for Americans in neighboring states who have seen their reproductive freedoms stripped away by the far-right,” the Schaumburg Democrat said in a statement.

Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, will be U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's guest at Thursday's State of the Union address. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Chicago Democrat Garcia’s guest is Abby Favro, an Elmhurst resident and chief development officer for the organization.

“The number of patients needing financial assistance or travel support to get care … has more than doubled since Roe was overturned,” Favro said in a statement.

Abby Favro of Elmhurst, the chief development officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, will be U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García's guest at Thursday's State of the Union address. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield is bringing humanitarian and MedGlobal President Dr. Zaher Sahloul to the speech.

The Burr Ridge critical care physician founded the nonprofit that sends medical professionals and supplies across the world to natural disasters and wars, including the 2023 Turkey earthquake and recently Gaza.

“I believe Dr. Sahloul epitomizes humanity’s goodness in times of conflict and trauma,” Durbin said Wednesday.

Sahloul felt “humbled and excited,” by the invite. However, he also hesitated because “this is a time where Muslim-Arab community feels that President Biden has not been doing the right thing on Gaza.” But after speaking with Durbin’s staff, he decided it was a chance to advocate for civilians who are suffering.

“We’re very aware of the impact of the war … and how heartbreaking it is,” Sahloul said.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider invited Skokie resident Abby Polin, the aunt of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

According to the Highland Park Democrat's office, Goldberg-Polin, 23, was born in the U.S. before immigrating to Israel in 2008 with his family at seven years old. He was badly wounded and abducted during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas while attending a music festival.

“It’s more important than ever that we make our voices loud and call for a deal that will ensure the release of the remaining 134 people who are currently imprisoned in Gaza, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin and seven other Americans,” Schneider said in a written statement. “I am joining my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to urge Congress and the Biden administration to continue doing everything in their power to reunite the hostages with loved ones as soon as possible. There’s simply no time to waste.”

Here’s a look at other attendees invited by local Democratic lawmakers:

· Mindful of the effort to keep Stellantis’ Belvidere Assembly Plant open, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville asked United Auto Workers Local 1268 President Matt Frantzen.

Matt Frantzen, president of an autoworkers union at the Belvidere Assembly Plant, will be U.S. Rep. Bill Foster's guest at Thursday's State of the Union address. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Bill Foster

“Matt’s leadership of UAW Local 1268 over the past year was crucial to our efforts to save the Belvidere Assembly Plant,” Foster said in a statement.

· Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten is recognizing the Bridge Teen Center in Orland Park by bringing its Executive Director Priscilla Steinmetz to the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, left, meets with Priscilla Steinmetz, executive director of the Bridge Teen Center in Orland Park. Steinmetz will be Casten's guest at the State of the Union address on Thursday. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten

“Priscilla’s work at The Bridge Teen Center is a crucial resource for teens in our community,” Casten of Downers Grove said in a statement.

“Every single one of the 12,500-plus different students we have served at The Bridge Teen Center since 2010 will be there with me in that House chamber,” Steinmetz said.

· U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago invited Elvira Arellano, an advocate for immigrant families. Arellano and her young son had taken refuge in a Chicago church after a deportation raid at O’Hare International Airport. From her bedroom above the church, Arellano helped organize demonstrations for immigration reform.

· U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville is bringing Rashad Bilal, the co-founder of Earn Your Leisure, a podcast network focused on business, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

· U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley's guest will be Taylor Ortiz, an office assistant, who won the invite through a raffle for staff members. Chicagoan Quigley said he wanted to reward a staffer with the chance to witness Biden’s remarks.

· U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, of Evanston, is joined by husband Robert Creamer, a political organizer and strategist.

· Daily Herald staff writers Russell Lissau, Eric Peterson, Christopher Placek, Katlyn Smith, Steve Zalusky and Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.

President Joe Biden delivers his 2023 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applaud. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden delivers his 2023 State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress. His 2024 address will be Thursday. Associated Press, 2023

Dr. Zaher Sahloul, of Burr Ridge, examines a child during a medical mission to Idlib, Syria, in January. Sahloul is Sen. Dick Durbin’s guest to the State of the Union Thursday. Courtesy of Zaher Sahloul