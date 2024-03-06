Police: Carpentersville man shot at Hoffman Estates officers

Tonatiu “Tony” Moreno

A Carpentersville man is charged with attempted murder and five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to allegations he opened fire on Hoffman Estates police officers last week.

Tonatiu “Tony” Moreno, 25, of the 2100 block of Morningside Lane, was arrested by Carpentersville police Tuesday on a warrant from Hoffman Estates.

According to police, a Hoffman Estates officer was flagged down near 10 W. Golf Road at about 1 a.m. Feb. 26 by an employee of a business there.

The employee told the officer that after a man and woman were asked to leave the business, the man went to his vehicle, grabbed a firearm and threatened the employee before running away when he saw police approaching.

Other officers were called to search for the suspect, who police say fired multiple shots at the officers and the employee when he was spotted across Golf Road.

Police did not return fire and no one was injured, but a vehicle and business were damaged, authorities said.

Officers were unable to locate the man Feb. 26, but further investigation identified Moreno as a suspect, police said.

Moreno is scheduled to appear at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows on Thursday for a pretrial detention hearing.