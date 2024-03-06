Naperville council confronted for its silence on cease-fire resolution

Kevin Schmit/kschmit@dailyherald.com Some residents want Naperville City Council members to pass a resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

Naperville council members on Tuesday again were pressed to pass a resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

The city council took no action after hearing comments from 20 people calling for a resolution.

When the meeting ended, residents confronted council members on their silence and vowed to be back at the next council meeting.

At one point, a group began chanting “cease-fire now” after the meeting adjourned and council members remained at the dais.

“Mr. Mayor, can I just ask, what is your hesitation,” one woman stood up to ask as Mayor Scott Wehrli and council members after the meeting adjourned.

Wehrli explained that placing an item on the agenda requires the support of three council members. To date, no council members have done that.

“Your words have absolutely been recorded for history in the city council minutes,” Wehrli said to the group, which has appeared at the last three council meetings. “The fact that the city council didn’t put it on a future agenda doesn’t mean that you weren’t heard.”

Last month, the city council heard more than two hours of public comment. The majority of the more than 50 speakers spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict and urged the council to follow Chicago’s lead and pass a resolution supporting a cease-fire resolution. Residents said cities like Naperville could help send a message to Congress.

Members in the council chamber audience Tuesday shouted “shame.” One noted how council members spoke about a decision to increase the amount of beer that can be served at a restaurant but said nothing in response to the 20 people who asked for a cease-fire resolution.

“Shame on all of you,” one woman shouted after the meeting adjourned. “Naperville will go down in history for this. Don’t forget that. We’ll keep coming back.”