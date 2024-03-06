Man dies in crash after chase near Maple Park

A man died Tuesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree in far western Kane County.

The Kane County sheriff’s office says that around 10:30 p.m., a deputy saw a black Dodge Durango traveling 92 mph on Route 64 near IC Trail Road.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, which continued at speeds up to 110 mph.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and stopped pursuing it at County Line Road.

The deputy then found it crashed into a tree on the west side of a curve in the 50W700 block of Ramm Road near Maple Park.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames, and the deputy could not remove the driver.

Authorities said the Kane County Coroner’s Office will use dental records to identify the man. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the crash.