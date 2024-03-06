West Dundee to buy two downtown buildings

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com West Dundee is purchasing two buildings along Main Street to help spur redevelopment of the downtown properties.

West Dundee is buying more property.

This time, trustees approved the purchase of two buildings in the downtown district for $470,000. The village expects to close on the buildings at 108 and 110 W. Main St., most recently home to Bob’s Trading Post and Riverside Upholstery, within the next 30 to 45 days.

Mayor Chris Nelson noted that Bob’s Trading Post had “largely been out of business” for years and had no significant investment in decades. Riverside Upholstery has six months to find a new location.

“For a long time (Bob’s Trading Post) was used for storage,” Nelson said. “The property owner was not motivated to reinvest or reopen.”

He said West Dundee stepped in to buy the properties to help spur redevelopment. The village will invite developers wanting to invest in the downtown buildings to submit proposals.

Nelson said the village would like to see an “active use” for the properties, such as restaurants or retail on the first level.

Village officials noted that both buildings had a second story at one time, but it was destroyed by fire. Nelson said the village would welcome redevelopment plans that include rebuilding the second story for residential use.

West Dundee Trustee Dan Wilbrandt cast the only vote against purchasing the property.

Within the last year, the village has spent $3.25 million to purchase the shuttered Macy’s and Sears buildings at Spring Hill Mall. In October, village trustees agreed to spend $7 million to buy the main portion of the mall, which will close to the public on March 22.

Though Wilbrandt supports redevelopment of the downtown property, he said the village should have a better idea of what will go there before moving ahead with the purchase.

“At this point, buying something without a clear plan seems a little bit beyond what we’re capable of right now,” he said.