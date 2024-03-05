2 people, 2 pets die in house fire near Union

Two adults, a cat and a dog died on Tuesday morning in a house fire near Union. Courtesy of the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts

Two adults, a cat and a dog died on Tuesday morning in a house fire near Union, the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts reports.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District responded to a call at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Knolltop Road near Union for a residential fire.

First responders arrived at the scene within 11 minutes to “flames showing from the northwest corner of the one-story residence,” Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts communication specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The fire was declared under control within 25 minutes. Firefighters found two adults, a cat and a dog dead in the home while suppressing the fire, Vucha said.

The fire was reported by a passerby who saw flames coming from the front of the home, Vucha said. Additional resources and firefighters were requested through a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System due to the “rapidly spreading fire,” Vucha said. Nearly 15 neighboring agencies responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, Union Fire Protection District and the McHenry County sheriff’s office. The cause and manner of death also are under investigation by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, Vucha said.

“The fire district reminds residents to have working smoke detectors and to replace batteries every six months,” Vucha said. “It is important to have an escape plan, practice it and prepare to use it in the event of an emergency.”