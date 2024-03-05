Jury takes just hours to convict man of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French, wounding partner

A jury took only a few hours Tuesday to convict a man of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wounding her partner during a traffic stop in West Englewood a year and a half ago. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

A jury took only a few hours Tuesday to convict a man of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wounding her partner during a traffic stop in West Englewood a year and a half ago.

Emonte Morgan, 23, was found guilty in a case that relied heavily on often graphic video from cameras worn by French and Officer Carlos Yanez — footage that visibly disturbed several jurors.

Morgan showed no reaction as the verdict was read, keeping the same stoic face as during the trial. His family could be heard softly crying.

None of the jurors looked at Morgan as they returned to the courtroom after deliberating for 3 1/2 hours. Morgan watched as the judge flipped through the verdict forms, the turning of the pages the only sound in the courtroom.

· To read the full story, visit https://chicago.suntimes.com.