Home repair scams, ID theft top list of consumer complaints, AG says

Was there something dubious about the amazing deal on hail damage repairs that fast-talking salesperson recently offered?

The Illinois attorney general’s office advises checking references when hiring a home contractor. Complaints about inadequate repairs topped a list of consumer concerns. CTW Features

Your suspicions could be justified, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul advised Tuesday.

Concerns about subpar home repairs and remodeling topped Raoul’s Top 10 list of consumer complaints in 2023.

Illinoisans were steamed about poor quality and no-shows on a range of repairs from fixing gutters and roofing to new construction.

The second most prevalent complaint was identity theft, with consumers reporting breaches of information and having credit cards taken out in their names.

Raoul released the analysis of 19,450 written complaints and thousands of phone calls in time for National Consumer Protection Week.

“I encourage Illinois residents to visit my office’s website and social media channels to learn more about common consumer complaints and how to protect themselves from fraud and scams,” he said in a statement.

Here’s the remaining top complaint categories that disturbed Illinoisans in 2023.

• Suspect consumer debt services, such as mortgage lending.

• Used vehicle sales including warranties.

• Promotions/schemes involving phone, work-at-home and lottery scams.

• Internet and mail-order products.

• Telecommunications including cable and satellite TV, telemarketing and wireless phones.

• Auto repairs.

• New auto sales, including financing.

• Federal, state and local governments.

The AG’s website offers tips on avoiding scams. For example, residents embarking on home repairs should: get three estimates on work; not open doors to sales people making cold calls; and check a contractor’s references and whether they are appropriately licensed.

To make a complaint, go to illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection.