Suspect arrested in Wheeling robbery may be tied to other heists

A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a strong-arm robbery last month in Wheeling, and more charges stemming from similar suburban heists could be on the way, authorities said Monday.

Wayne M. Frazier, of the 2600 block of West Gladys Avenue, faces one count of robbery alleging he and a second man followed a woman home from a bank in Buffalo Grove on Feb. 14 then accosted her in the parking garage of an apartment building in the 500 block of West Dundee Road.

Wayne M Frazier, 26, of Chicago is charged with committing a robbery in Wheeling. Courtesy of Wheeling Police Department

The woman was thrown to the ground while cash and other items were stolen, leaving her with minor injuries, police said.

Video evidence and coordination with other police departments led investigators to identify Frazier as one of the assailants and obtain a warrant for his arrest, police said.

On Sunday, police in Riverwoods arrested Frazier during a traffic stop and turned him over to Wheeling police, authorities said. He remained in custody Monday awaiting a detention hearing in Cook County court.

Charges are also pending against Frazier in connection with robberies in Arlington Heights, Berwyn and Summit, autorities said.

Police said they are working to identify the second suspect.