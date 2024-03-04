Puppy reunited with foster family in Antioch

Buzz, a 3.5-month-old black lab/shepherd puppy, has been returned to his foster family after he was taken last week in Antioch.

A 3.5-month-old puppy has been safely reunited with his foster family Saturday after being stolen from the family’s backyard in unincorporated Antioch a few days earlier, according to an online post by Heartland Animal Shelter.

Buzz, a black Labrador-Shepherd mixed puppy, was last seen Wednesday evening near West Highland Avenue and Woodland Avenue, behind Bootleggers Bar and Grill off Old Grass Lake Road.

The puppy was being put in a gray Jeep Wrangler Sahara by an unknown person, the shelter said.

Heartland Animal Shelter, which fostered the puppy, made an online post Thursday to assist in spreading awareness and returning the puppy to the family. Local police were also notified.

On Saturday, Heartland shared that Buzz had been safely located and returned to the family after someone spotted him wandering the neighborhood.

The foster family said they now plan to fully adopt him.

· ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.