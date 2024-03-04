Porch collapse in Aurora sends seven to area hospitals

Seven people were transported to area hospitals Saturday after a second-story porch collapsed at an apartment building in Aurora, officials announced Monday.

Aurora paramedics responded around 5:18 p.m. Saturday to the building in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Multiple people were on the porch at the time of the collapse, though a news release from the Aurora Fire Department does not specify how many.

When paramedics arrived, they found multiple victims and bystanders at the scene.

Of the 10 people who reported injured, seven were transported to area hospitals. Three of those transported had serious but not immediately life-threatening injuries, and four had minor injuries.

The remaining three patients were cleared at the scene, according to the news release. Those transported ranged in age from one month to 31 years old.

The city’s property standards division did an assessment of the building. The upper units of the apartment building were declared uninhabitable due to a lack of safe access to the second floor.

Displaced residents were staying with family, according to the news release.