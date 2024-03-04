advertisement
News

Investigators in Carol Stream shooting say body camera video released not ‘materially’ altered

Posted March 04, 2024 6:34 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

The team investigating the fatal shooting of a man by Carol Stream police released a statement on Monday regarding the release last week of video footage from officer’s body cameras.

The Public Integrity Team of the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team said that other than redactions required by state law, “the Public Integrity Team has confirmed the videos are continuous and have not been materially altered or edited,” the statement said.

It said the Carol Stream Police Department has remained a neutral party throughout this investigation, and the officers involved have cooperated.

“For the Public Integrity Team to reach a conclusion in this investigation, they will need to examine all physical and digital evidence from this case, including firearm ballistics, DNA, latent fingerprints, trace chemistry, pathology, and toxicology. Once this investigation is complete, the full report will be turned over to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office for their review,” the statement said.

Police shot Isaac Goodlow III on Feb. 3 in his apartment. They say they responded there to investigate a report of domestic violence. Goodlow’s family says he was unarmed and asleep when he was shot in his bedroom.

Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
