News

Could Bears, White Sox partner to build two new stadiums in Chicago?

Posted March 04, 2024 6:05 pm
Fran Spielman

The developer working with the White Sox to build a new stadium in the South Loop said Monday he is trying to forge a “financing partnership” with the Bears that could pave the way for Chicago to build two new stadiums at the same time.

“Wouldn’t it be unbelievable for our city if you were to see two amazing facilities for these great sports teams built at once?” said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, which oversees the vacant 62-acre site known as “The 78,” where the new White Sox ballpark would be built.

“I’m a Bears fan. I want to partner with the Bears to create these two great environments and make our city even better. Yes, we have spoken with (the Bears) and I am very optimistic on putting together something with that great franchise. … They’re a terrific franchise and we look forward to both trying to do something great for the city of Chicago at the same time.”

In an exclusive interview Monday that marked his first since the Chicago Sun-Times broke the news that the White Sox were in talks for a new South Loop stadium, Bailey made the case for the massive public subsidy needed to anchor and jump-start development on the long vacant parcel at Roosevelt and Clark.

· To read the full story, visit https://chicago.suntimes.com.

Arlington Heights Arlington Park Chicago Bears Chicago White Sox Commercial Real Estate Communities News Pro Sports Real Estate Special Reports The Sale of Arlington Park Venues
