A summary of Daily Herald political endorsements

Expanded early voting began in communities throughout the suburbs and all of Illinois on Monday for the March 19 political primary elections. Here is a list of Daily Herald endorsements in contested races. For full editorials on each race, see www.dailyherald.com/opinion/editorials.

Congress

Dist. 4, Democrats: Raymond Lopez

Dist. 6, Democrats: Sean Casten

Dist. 11, Democrats: Bill Foster

Dist. 11, Republicans: Kent Mercado

Dist. 14, Republicans: No endorsement

Illinois House

District 83, Democrats: Arad Boxenbaum

District 49, Republicans: Hannah Billingsley

Cook County

State’s attorney, Democrats: Eileen O’Neill Burke

Circuit court clerk, Democrats: Mariyana Spyropoulos

DuPage County

Coroner, Democrats: Jeffrey M. Jacobson

County Board Dist.4, Democrats: Lynne LaPlante

Recorder, Democrats: Kathleen Carrier

Kane County

County Board, Dist. 6: Ron Ford

County Board, Dist. 12: Bill Roth

County Board, Dist. 14: Mark Davoust

County Board, Dist. 16: Mike Kenyon

County Board, Dist. 22: Vern Tepe

Recorder, Democrats: Brenda Rodgers

McHenry County

County Board, Dist 3, Republicans: Eric Hendricks