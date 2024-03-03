Prosecutors: Ex-deputy used county phone to arrange prostitution, drug deals

A former McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy is accused of using a county cellphone to negotiate prostitution deals and buy cocaine, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Marvel, 39, of Poplar Grove, also is accused of trying to help someone fraudulently pass a drug screening by substituting the urine of a child, according to the complaint.

Former McHenry County sheriff's detective Christopher Marvel faces charges of official misconduct and solicitation of a sex act. Shaw Local News Network/Inset photo courtes of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office

He is charged with eight counts of official misconduct; defrauding a drug and alcohol test; and two counts of solicitation of a sexual act, records show. A conviction on the most serious charge carries a possible sentence of two to five years in prison. However, probation also is possible.

Marvel is accused of arranging for a woman he knows to engage in prostitution multiple times in September while using his county-issued phone.

“While acting in his official capacity and with the intent to obtain a personal advantage for himself … (Marvel) used a cellular telephone belonging to the county of McHenry to relay the terms of a prostitution deal to (a woman), for which he and (the woman) would be financially compensated,” according to the complaint.

He also is accused of using his county-issued cellphone to buy cocaine multiple times in September, according to the complaint, which further alleged that Marvel used his personal cellphone in October to solicit “a person (who is) not his spouse” for sex.

The criminal complaint also alleges that the woman for whom Marvel arranged prostitution deals is the same person he allegedly tried to help defraud a drug test by passing off a child’s urine as her own.

Marvel joined the sheriff’s office in 2006 and resigned after Illinois State Police began investigating him in September, according to records released by the sheriff’s office under the Freedom of Information Act.

On Sept. 16, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office administration was notified of an off-duty incident involving Marvel, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. After learning about the incident, Marvel was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to the release.

Marvel is scheduled to appear in court April 19.

· Northwest Herald reporter Claire O’Brien contributed to this report.