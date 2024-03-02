Sheriff: Boy shot near Arlington Heights early Saturday

A boy was found with a gunshot wound in an unincorporated area near Arlington Heights early Saturday, Cook County sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s police were called to a home in the 2300 block of West Nichols Street in for calls of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s police found the boy ‒ described only as a male juvenile ‒ with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to a statement released by the office. The boy’s age and condition were not immediately known.

The Long Grove Fire Protection District took the juvenile to an area hospital. Sheriff’s detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call sheriff’s police at (708) 865-4896.

No further details were released.