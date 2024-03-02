Beach Park home invasion leads to three arrests

Three people have been charged in connection with a home invasion in Beach Park Friday morning, Lake County sheriff’s officials said.

Melinda Uribe, 30, who occasionally stayed at the residence, and Robert M. Carr, 41, of the 400 block of Hawley Street, Mundelein, face felony charges of home invasion and residential burglary. The third person, Keith T. Daniels, 43, of the 400 block of Hawley Street, Mundelein, was charged with criminal trespass to residence.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a manufactured home in the 38700 block of North Sheridan Road where a woman was trying to retrieve her property from the residence at about 9 a.m. Friday.

Deputies learned the caller, identified as Uribe, was upset because she was there to retrieve belongings from inside the residence, but the person who lives there would not open the door to allow her to gather her property, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies knocked on the door, but nobody answered. They suggested Uribe return at a later time with an escort from sheriff’s deputies to retrieve the property, and she left the area.

About an hour later, a sheriff’s deputy was in the same neighborhood completing paperwork in his squad car when he saw Uribe return to the residence in a vehicle. Uribe and Carr got out of the car and forced entry to the front door of the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniels entered the residence shortly after Uribe and Carr went inside, sheriff’s officials said. Uribe and Carr “attacked and battered” a 29-year-old man who lived at the residence, the news release stated.

The sheriff’s deputy, along with several other responding deputies, took the trio into custody. The 29-year-old man did not wish to seek medical treatment.

Robert M. Carr Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Melinda Uribe Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Keith T. Daniels Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office