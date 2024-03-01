advertisement
Hoffman Estates stroke victim awarded $40 million in negligence lawsuit

Posted March 01, 2024 4:01 pm
Marni Pyke
 

A Cook County jury Thursday awarded nearly $40 million to a Hoffman Estates man in a medical negligence lawsuit, officials with Clifford Law Offices said.

Lawyers representing Antonio DeAngelo had argued that a doctor affiliated with Advocate Physician Partners did not treat him properly for hypertension and he suffered a stroke, which “permanently disabled” him.

Advocate Physician Partners has denied responsibility.

DeAngelo, a landscaper and landscape designer, was experiencing a persistent cough and high blood pressure in January 2015 when he visited a physician referred through his Advocate insurance, attorneys said.

The then 37-year-old was diagnosed with bronchitis, elevated blood pressure, morbid obesity and tachycardia. The doctor prescribed antibiotics but did not treat his high blood pressure or order any tests or heart exams, lawyers said.

In March 2015, DeAngelo suffered a stroke that has left him unable to work, walk long distances, drive, and eat without assistance. He has two children who are in their teens.

“This man should be enjoying life to the fullest now. Instead, he finds himself struggling to get through every day,” attorney Bradley Cosgrove said.

Advocate Physician Partners said in a statement that “our hearts go out to this individual.

“It’s important to note that this individual never received care at our facility and was treated by a non-employed physician at their private office. Due to pending litigation, we are unable to comment.”

