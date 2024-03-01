Four-vehicle crash in Elmhurst leaves Itasca man dead

One driver is dead and another driver was injured in a four-vehicle crash in Elmhurst Thursday evening.

Elmhurst officials said the crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on St. Charles Road between Argyle and Mitchell avenues.

Authorities said a 20-year-old Itasca man driving an Infiniti sedan was killed in the crash when he clipped an Acura sedan and collided head-on with a Toyota minivan. Debris from the crash also struck a Lexus SUV.

The Itasca man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Toyota was transported to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening. The two other drivers were uninjured.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Infiniti was involved in collision elsewhere and was fleeing from that scene. The driver of the other vehicle began pursuing the Infiniti, police said.

Authorities said the Infiniti driver headed north on Route 83 from Oakbrook Terrace before turning onto eastbound St. Charles Road. Police said the Infiniti driver was speeding at the time of the crash when he tried to pass the Acura also headed east and collided with the westbound Toyota.

Police officials said they are investigating whether intoxication “may have contributed” to the crash. The Infiniti driver’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified. The crash remains under investigation.