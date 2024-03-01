Woman charged with fleeing Bensenville police at speeds over 100 mph

Mariyah Moore

A woman is being detained pretrial on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and reckless driving in Bensenville.

Mariyah Moore, 23, of the 2800 block of South King Drive, Chicago, appeared in DuPage County first-appearance court Friday morning.

According to DuPage County court records, at 12:02 p.m. Feb. 7, Bensenville police were investigating a report of a theft from a liquor store in the 400 block of W. Irving Park Road. They learned the suspect had left in a black Mitsubishi SUV.

While en route to the call, police saw the Mitsubishi go south on Church Road near Plentywood Lane. They turned on their lights and sirens and followed. The Mitsubishi sped up, crossed into oncoming traffic and disobeyed a stop sign. Authorities say she drove faster than 70 mph in a school zone while school was in session (but children were not present) and drove faster than 100 mph on Route 83 approaching I-290.

Police officers saw the Mitsubishi Thursday, parked in Hillside. As they prepared to have the vehicle towed, Moore approached officers. They arrested her on a warrant on another case, where she is accused of stealing two bottles of tequila on Feb. 2 from a store in Villa Park.