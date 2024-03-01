Palatine earns 1st sectional crown since 1982 with comeback win over Stevenson

Palatine had a long climb up a mountain Friday in the Class 4A sectional title game at Elgin.

But once the Pirates got to the top, the slide down was so exhilarating.

Palatine rallied from a 12-point first quarter deficit to knock off Stevenson 46-38. It is the first sectional title for Palatine since 1982.

The Pirates (27-8) will meet Warren at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Northern Illinois University supersectional. Warren advanced by beating McHenry 70-38.

“This is good for everyone that is on the court right now,” said Palatine coach Eric Millstone, whose team lost during the regular season to Warren 57-56. “The players, parents, students and alumni. This is special.”

Millstone’s team had to come from behind for the second time at the sectionals. The Pirates upended Lake Zurich Wednesday after trailing by six at the half.

“I would not rather be in these situations,” Millstone said. “But it is nice to know that our guys have the composure and gumption to do that. I think it is a byproduct of having multiple sport athletes who are tough kids. They have been in competitive situations in other sports and it is easy to draw from those experiences.”

Tommy Elter, one of four starters on the Pirates who play multiple sports, said his team never gives up.

“We got off to a slow start recently,” said Elter, who finished with six points and six rebounds. “But coach always has the right things to say in the locker room. It shows a lot from these guys. They stick with it and never put their heads down.”

Stevenson (23-9) had Palatine on its heels in the first quarter.

The Patriots drilled 4-of-6 from outside the arc by Aidan Bardic, Jack Dabbs and a pair from Rocco Pagliocca. And on one of the misses, Bardic grabbed an offensive rebound and had a putback as Stevenson led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter.

“We knew that they were going to make a run,” said Palatine’s Connor May, who finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds. “But we knew we had our run coming. We stuck with our defense and played together on offense. We knew every possession mattered. Possessions mean everything in a game like that. So we tried to stack them up.”

Palatine turned up the defensive pressure and held Stevenson to just two points in the second quarter. The Patriots went scoreless for the final 6:47.

Meanwhile, May would score seven of his points in the period as Palatine trailed 16-13 at the half.

Stevenson found their scoring chops in early part of the third quarter. The Patriots hit a pair of quick baskets as they opened up a 20-14 advantage.

But Palatine just would not be denied. May hit a basket and Carter Monroe drained a three from the corner to make it 20-19.

Then it was Kasey May’s turn. The junior came off the bench and drilled a three, hit a basket and then dropped a pair of free throws to score all seven of his points to put the Pirates up 26-20.

After a three by Dabbs made it 26-23, Connor May buried a three from the corner just in front of the Palatine bench as time expired to extend the lead to 29-26.

“I love him to death,” Connor May said. “He comes off the bench and he gives us help on defense and offense. We needed him.”

The Pirates increased their lead to 35-25 with 4:37 to play on a pair of free throws by Tony Balanganayi. The Patriots got as close as 37-33 on a three pointer by Bardic with 2:34 to play.

The Pirates went on a 9-2 run to put that game away. They were able to score seven on those points from the free-throw line on eight attempts.

Palatine had tremendous success from the line Friday where they converted 16-of-18. That was a far cry from Wednesday when they went 16-of-31.

Pagliocca led Stevenson with 14 points, Dabbs had 13 points and Bardic chipped in seven points.

“We were a little bit stagnate on offense,” Stevenson coach Will Benson said. “From where we were in June, then in November and December to now, this group came further than any group I have ever had in the 14 years I have coached. I appreciate this group, especially the seniors. I told them that the basketball ends but that relationships don’t.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Tommy Elter fires up the student section between plays near the end of the win over Stevenson in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Tommy Elter bits his tongue after getting hit in the abdomen in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine comes together during a timeout in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Carter Monroe gets past Stevenson’s Jack Dabbs and Rocco Pagliocca, right, in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Stevenson’s Armand Burris and Palatine’s Tommy Elter race for a loose ball in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024. Elter got there first.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Kasey May hits one of his three-point shots that gave the Pirates a bigger lead over Stevenson in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Stevenson’s Atticus Richmond reaches for a rebound against Palatine in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine celebrates after defeating Stevenson, background, in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Darrin Dick gets a pass away as Stevenson’s Jack Dabbs hovers over him in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Connor May commits a charging foul against Stevenson’s Atticus Richmond in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Stevenson’s Aidan Bardic hits his nose on the arm of Palatine’s Tommy Elter as he tries to get to the basket in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Tommy Elter and Connor May, right, jump and yell as the clock hits zero and they defeat Stevenson in the championship game of the Class 4A Elgin sectional boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 1, 2024.