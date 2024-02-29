advertisement
News

Shelter: Dog taken from foster family in Antioch

Posted February 29, 2024 9:58 pm
By Shreeya Pattekar

A puppy being fostered for Heartland Animal Shelter was stolen from his foster family’s backyard in Antioch Wednesday.

Buzz, a 3.5-month-old black lab/shepherd mix, was last seen outside a home in the subdivision near West Highland Avenue and Woodland Avenue, behind Bootleggers Bar and Grill off Old Grass Lake Road, where someone was putting him into a gray Jeep Wrangler Sahara, according to a news release from Heartland.

Police have been notified. Anyone with information about Buzz’s whereabouts should email dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org or call at (847) 296-6400 ext. 1003.

