Driver killed in fiery Barrington Hills crash

A driver was killed in a fiery, two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Barrington Hills.

The head-on collision occurred about 8:50 p.m. on County Line Road at Bellwood Drive. A Ford F-150 pickup truck headed east struck a Hyundai Palisade headed west, police said.

The pickup truck caught fire and the blaze spread to the passenger area. Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters put out the blaze, but the driver didn’t survive.

A 46-year-old Algonquin woman driving the Hyundai was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington with serious injuries, police said.

A stretch of County Line Road was closed until about 3 a.m. Thursday as authorities investigated the crash.

Barrington Hills police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County coroner’s office are investigating.