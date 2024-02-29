NBA draft prospect Buzelis returns home to face Windy City Bulls

LAS VEGAS, NV — JANUARY 20: Matas Buzelis #13 of G League Ignite handles the ball during the game Stockton Kings on Jan. 20, 2024 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

Matas Buzelis, the Willowbrook native expected to be a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, made a national television appearance two weeks ago at the Rising Stars Challenge during all-star weekend.

On Friday, Buzelis makes a hometown visit when his G-League Ignite squad plays the Windy City Bulls at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Mock drafts have varied greatly so far and there's no clear No. 1 pick. ESPN.com's most recent NBA mock had Buzelis going No. 4. CBSSports.com released one this week with Buzelis going ninth.

An NBA personnel executive shared some thoughts about the 6-foot-10 forward with the Daily Herald.

“He is kind of a fascinating guy,” the executive said. “It's a combination of his size and natural skill that is really interesting, especially because the NBA has cycled toward valuing skill and valuing shooting. The bigger you are and can do those things, the more valuable you are.

“So I think the decision to go to G-League Ignite was courageous because it's not for the faint of heart. They're playing against men, they're playing in probably the second or third best league in the world. To produce in that league, it takes a lot of talent.

Ignite has some veterans designed to act as mentors to the younger players. The current roster includes Chicago native Jeremy Pargo, 37, who has played for Windy City; and Norris Cole, 35, who was on the Miami Heat championship teams in 2012 and '13.

Ignite has another likely lottery pick in 6-8 Dallas native Ron Holland; and two other potential first-rounders — 6-11 Tyler Smith from Houston and 6-10 Izan Almansa from Spain.

For the season, Buzelis is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 assists, but his numbers are improving. He's had eight straight games of double-figure scoring. He's not a high-volume 3-point shooter but has gone 6 for 12 from behind the arc during the last five contests.

“He's definitely shown a progression throughout the course of the season,” the personnel executive said. “He's going to be really enticing and probably someone that looks a lot better when the season ends (in individual workouts). The short version is he's a really, really interesting prospect.

“You try to project what he's going to look like as he ages. He could be a really impressive combination of size, length and strength, because he has all these natural physical gifts. They all seem to point to someone that can handle NBA physicality, but not be at a deficit in speed or reaction or explosiveness.”

Buzelis' parents are from Lithuania and he was born shortly after they moved to Chicago. He spent his freshman year at Hinsdale Central. Then midway through his sophomore year, with the high school basketball season in limbo due to COVID-19, he transferred to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, then played his senior year at Sunrise Christian near Wichita, Kansas.

In the Rising Star semifinals, Buzelis hit the game-winning shot, a 15-foot baseline fadeaway over Hornets rookie Brandon Miller.

“It was a good moment,” Buzelis said after the game. “I'm going to remember that for the rest of my life.”

