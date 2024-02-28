Rolling Meadows mayor announces pregnancy

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Lara Sanoica, who became Rolling Meadows’ first female mayor last year, announced this week she is pregnant with her first child.

Rolling Meadows Mayor Lara Sanoica — the city's first female mayor and its youngest — announced another milestone: she’s pregnant, which would make her the city’s first sitting mayor to give birth while in office.

Sanoica, elected to the top post last April at age 32, said she has no intention to take a leave of absence from public office, but she is taking an extended maternity leave from her private employer, CME Group, this summer.

There will be no interruptions to municipal operations or services, under the direction of City Manager Rob Sabo, she said.

In the event Sanoica cannot execute the duties and responsibilities of the elected office during her postpartum period, she said the city has formal protocols so that other city council members can step up to serve as mayor pro-tem if necessary.

“While I may be the first sitting Rolling Meadows mayor to give birth while in office, I am living an ordinary life that thousands of working moms in the city will understand, and they understand the challenges and joys that come with raising a family and staying involved in their communities,” Sanoica said during the city council meeting Tuesday night.

Sanoica and her husband anticipate an estimated delivery date of July 3, and said they look forward to enjoying the city’s July 4 fireworks show from home as a family.