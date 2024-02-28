advertisement
News

Pedestrian killed when struck by SUV in North Barrington

Posted February 28, 2024
Daily Herald report

A 65-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening when he was struck by an SUV while walking along Route 22 in North Barrington, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to sheriff’s police, deputies responded at about 6:55 p.m. to Route 22 and Rainbow Road, where they found the North Barrington man’s body lying in the ditch line.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by a 47-year-old Geneva man was traveling east on Route 22 when it struck the man on the south shoulder of the roadway. The pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and Route 22 is unlit in this area, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured, called 911 after the crash and has been cooperating with Lake County sheriff’s traffic crash investigators, officials said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

