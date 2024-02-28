At least 11 tornadoes may have touched down in region Tuesday night, weather service says

At least 11 tornadoes may have touched down in the Chicago region Tuesday night, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Meteorologists with the agency were investigating Wednesday to determine exactly how many funnels hit the area.

Preliminary reports show a tornado likely touched down near Sugar Grove and ran between Batavia and Geneva. Another possibly touched down just south of St. Charles.

More potential tornadoes were spotted near Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Lake Zurich and Buffalo Grove.

Large hail was reported in the region, too, especially along the I-88 and I-80 corridors through the West and Southwest suburbs.

The weather agency is asking anyone in those areas with significant damage to report their location and provide any photos of tornadoes or funnel clouds as well.

The agency is expected to release data about Tuesday’s storms and possible tornadoes late Wednesday afternoon on its website and social media pages.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Storms Tuesday night tore the roof off a portion of a two-story apartment building at 32 Washington Blvd. in Mundelein.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Workers remove some of the many trees that were blown down along Essex Court in Geneva during a late evening storm Tuesday night.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Uprooted trees were left in the wake of a storm that swept through Mundelein Tuesday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Many trees were blown down along Essex Court in Geneva during Tuesday night’s storms. The National Weather Service reported Wednesday that at least 11 tornadoes occurred in the region Tuesday.