advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   At least 11 tornadoes may have touched down in region Tuesday night, weather service says
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

59 residents displaced after storms damage Mundelein apartment complex

Posted February 28, 2024 8:02 am
Jake Griffin
 

Mundelein public safety officials are reporting one minor injury after storms tore through an apartment complex late Tuesday night, tearing the roof off a section of the building and leaving 59 people displaced.

In all, 21 units were left uninhabitable when a large portion of the apartment building’s facade collapsed after storms rolled through the area at about 8:45 p.m.

One of the residents of the apartments on the 0-100 block of Washington Boulevard was struck by falling drywall and complained of arm pain. The resident was transported to a hospital for treatment, Mundelein fire officials said.

Fire officials believe high winds spawned by the thunderstorm, ripped a 30-foot-by-30-foot hole in the two-story apartment building’s roof, which precipitated the collapse of the facade.

After the building was secured, residents were escorted back to their units to collect essentials and then most were transported to a fire station where American Red Cross staff assisted them to find temporary housing elsewhere.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville are investigating at least 11 potential tornadoes throughout the region today, according to posts on the agency’s Facebook page.

  Workers start removing some of the many trees that were blown down along Essex Court in Geneva after a late evening storm Tuesday night.. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Preliminary reports show a tornado likely touched down near Sugar Grove and ran between Batavia and Geneva. Another possibly touched down just south of St. Charles.

More potential tornadoes were spotted near Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Lake Zurich and Buffalo Grove.

Tornadoes were also reported in Lee and DeKalb counties in the west as well as southern Cook County and near Gary, Indiana.

  Many trees were blown down along Essex Court in Geneva after a late evening storm Tuesday night.. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

The weather agency is asking anyone in those areas with significant damage to report their location and provide any photos of tornadoes or funnel clouds as well.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Mundelein News Severe Weather Weather
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company