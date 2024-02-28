59 residents displaced after storms damage Mundelein apartment complex

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com People watch as first responders search and secure an apartment building on Washington Blvd., south of Hawley St. in Mundelein that sustained storm damage late Tuesday.

Mundelein public safety officials are reporting one minor injury after storms tore through an apartment complex late Tuesday night, tearing the roof off a section of the building and leaving 59 people displaced.

In all, 21 units were left uninhabitable when a large portion of the apartment building’s facade collapsed after storms rolled through the area at about 8:45 p.m.

One of the residents of the apartments on the 0-100 block of Washington Boulevard was struck by falling drywall and complained of arm pain. The resident was transported to a hospital for treatment, Mundelein fire officials said.

Fire officials believe high winds spawned by the thunderstorm, ripped a 30-foot-by-30-foot hole in the two-story apartment building’s roof, which precipitated the collapse of the facade.

After the building was secured, residents were escorted back to their units to collect essentials and then most were transported to a fire station where American Red Cross staff assisted them to find temporary housing elsewhere.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville are investigating at least 11 potential tornadoes throughout the region today, according to posts on the agency’s Facebook page.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Workers start removing some of the many trees that were blown down along Essex Court in Geneva after a late evening storm Tuesday night..

Preliminary reports show a tornado likely touched down near Sugar Grove and ran between Batavia and Geneva. Another possibly touched down just south of St. Charles.

More potential tornadoes were spotted near Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Lake Zurich and Buffalo Grove.

Tornadoes were also reported in Lee and DeKalb counties in the west as well as southern Cook County and near Gary, Indiana.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Many trees were blown down along Essex Court in Geneva after a late evening storm Tuesday night..

The weather agency is asking anyone in those areas with significant damage to report their location and provide any photos of tornadoes or funnel clouds as well.