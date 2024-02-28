advertisement
Crime

Batavia man charged with sexual exploitation of child

Posted February 28, 2024 4:49 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Batavia man has been accused of sexually exploiting a child over the last six years, including daring them to send sexual photographs, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

Christopher M. Narup, 27, is charged with child luring, grooming and sexual exploitation of a child 13 or younger. He was arrested Tuesday. After appearing at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, Narup was released on conditions, according to court records.

Police said the victim’s parents reported on Feb. 22 that they had discovered sexually provocative messages on the victim’s cellphone.

Police said the messages began six years ago, and the victim and Narup would meet in Batavia parks. They communicated by text messages and Snapchat messages.

Narup dared the victim to send him pictures of “a sexual nature,” police said, and offered to pay for them.

Narup’s next court date is March 28.

