News

Wild weather bringing suburbs three seasons in one day

Posted February 27, 2024 7:42 am
Jake Griffin
 

Enjoy it while it lasts, because the warm weather the suburbs woke up to today isn’t going to last.

Forecasts suggest the area could see a little bit of summer, spring and winter in a span of less than 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-70s today for most of the area and then rapidly decline overnight with the potential of up to two inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

In between those two extremes though, severe thunderstorms could bring high winds and destructive hail, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

The warm temperatures are anticipated to last into the early evening and then give way to a turbulent storm system around 6 p.m. that will last through midnight, potentially bringing wind gusts of up to 50 mph and hail of up to two inches in diameter.

A cold front follows the storm into the area in the early morning hours and is expected to bring negative wind chills to parts of the suburbs in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Forecasts suggest about a 30% chance of one to two inches of snow.

Sunny skies return Thursday bringing highs in the 40s and another warmup for the weekend with temperatures bouncing back up into the upper 60s by Sunday, the weather service forecasts show.

News Severe Weather Weather Winter Weather
