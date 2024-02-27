Gammon Coach House in Batavia to close and rebrand under same ownership

Gammon Coach House in Batavia announced its closure on Monday. They plan to remodel and rebrand, opening under the same ownership with a new name and concept in late spring. Daily Herald file

Gammon Coach House, a popular spot for craft beer and comfort food in Batavia for almost 13 years, announced Monday they had closed with a plan to reopen in a few months with a new name and concept.

Front of house Manager Lori Holm said Tuesday the restaurant at 3 S. Batavia Ave., would be undergoing some construction projects and would remodel and rebrand.

Holm said she doesn’t know what the new name will be or what menu changes would be in store. The only thing she could say was the business would continue to be owned by Jon With, who hadn’t yet announced what the changes would be.

Holm, who has worked there for about four years and was a regular customer for years before that, will be among the many locals who will miss the neighborhood bar and restaurant. More than 100 people expressed their regrets over the closure on the GCH Facebook announcement post Monday.

“It was a well-loved place by staff and our community,” Holm said. “We’ve had a lot of really great shared memories as the Gammon Coach House, it felt like a little corner of home. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”