Ex-McHenry Co. sheriff’s detective charged with official misconduct, solicitation

A former detective in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with official misconduct and other offenses, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Former McHenry County sheriff's detective Christopher Marvel faces charges of official misconduct and solicitation of a sex act, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday. Shaw Local News Network/Inset photo courtes of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Marvel, 39, of Poplar Grove, is charged with eight counts of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony; two counts of solicitation of a sexual act, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests, a Class 4 felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

“On Sept. 16, 2023, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office administration was notified of an off-duty incident involving Marvel,” a news release states. “After learning about the incident Marvel was immediately placed on administrative leave. Marvel is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office.”

Marvel resigned Dec. 21, in the midst of an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office, officials said. The sheriff’s office also notified the Illinois Training and Standards Board of the resignation while under internal investigation, in accordance with the SAFE-T Act, the release states.

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Marvel earlier this month, authorities said.

“McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is deeply disturbed and disappointed in the actions of now-former detective, Christopher Marvel,” the release states. “While Marvel failed to rise to the level of expectations we have set forth, we want to also remind our community that we have a dedicated team of deputies who do continually serve the community, promoting safety and equal protection for all.”

Marvel’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Marvel was sworn in as a merited deputy sheriff on Jan. 3, 2006, according to his personnel file.

Earlier Tuesday, Marvel appeared via Zoom for a court hearing during which prosecutors asked to add more strict conditions on his pretrial release. They asked that he be required to report to court services, have no access to firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with a witness in his case, participate in a psychological and mental health evaluation, and not consume any illegal drugs.