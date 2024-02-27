Mundelein stabbing victim identified as investigation continues
Authorities have released the name of the Mundelein man who was stabbed to death Monday in what police have called a domestic altercation.
Michael Murphy, 53, suffered multiple stab wounds, an autopsy conducted Tuesday revealed, the Lake County coroner’s office announced in a news release.
Murphy was fatally wounded early Monday in an apartment on the 1400 block of Downing Place. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and died there, authorities said.
A 44-year-old woman who was injured in the confrontation is considered a suspect, police said.
Mundelein police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.