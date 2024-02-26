Why more apartments could be coming to downtown Des Plaines

Another multifamily residential building has been proposed for downtown Des Plaines.

Advent Properties wants to construct a six-story apartment building with ground-floor retail space on Prairie Avenue between Graceland Avenue and Lee Street.

A parking lot is on some of the land now; the rest is vacant. The land formerly was home to a pair of commercial buildings that were demolished several years ago, city officials said.

“I think it makes good use of a lot that’s empty and has been empty for a long time,” Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said Monday.

Des Plaines’ planning and zoning board will host an open house and public discussion of the proposal on March 5. It will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

The developers will be there to describe their plans, city officials said in a news release announcing the meeting. Feedback from the public could be used to help shape the development.

No action will be taken that night. More formal public hearings will be scheduled, according to the news release.

For more information, visit desplaines.org/workshops.

Apartment and condominium buildings are common in downtown Des Plaines, and more are coming.

A condominium building is across Graceland from where Advent Properties wants to put up its building.

Not far away, a company called Mylo Residential Graceland Property is planning to construct a six-story apartment building on the northwest corner of Graceland and Webford avenues, where the former Journal & Topics headquarters now stands.

Luz and Associates wants to build townhouses on Graceland Avenue and Thacker Street and apartments at Graceland and Oakwood Avenue.

