Man fatally stabbed in Mundelein altercation

Mundelein police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 53-year-old man in an apparent domestic altercation early Monday morning.

A 44-year-old woman also injured in the confrontation is considered a suspect, police said.

According to Mundelein police, officers responded to the Park Butterfield apartment complex in the 1400 block of Downing Place at about 5:10 a.m., after a woman called 911 asking for help.

When they arrived, officers found the man inside an apartment bleeding from the upper torso, police said. It was later determined that he had suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest, according to police.

Officers attempted to speak with the woman believed to be the caller, but she was incoherent and uncooperative, police said.

The Mundelein Fire Department took both to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where the man died from his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, police said.

While checking the apartment for additional witnesses or injured people, it was apparent there had been a fight, and the man suffered injuries in the apartment, police said.

The woman remained at the hospital late Monday afternoon with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Records show previous reports of domestic-related calls between the two individuals, authorities said. Police believe this is an isolated event and there is no danger to anyone else.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, the Lake County Coroner’s Office, and the Lake County state’s attorney’s office are assisting Mundelein police in the investigation.