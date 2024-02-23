Dormant building on busy Libertyville corner to get makeover for medical offices

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A two-story steel and glass office building at the busy intersection of Butterfield Road and Route 137 in Libertyville will be converted into a new medical office building.

A vacant office building on a high-traffic corner in Libertyville will be renovated inside and out as a medical office building.

Pending expected approval by the village board to allow for rehab and driveway improvements, the building at the southwest corner of Butterfield Road and Route 137 will be converted to a one-stop shop for physician and other services.

The plan by Alliance Health LLC is for doctor offices, lab and imaging services, and a pharmacy with home delivery.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Vacant for years, this two-story steel and glass office building at 1795 N. Butterfield Road in Libertyville will be converted to a medical office building.

“It's going to be a gorgeous building inside and out,” said Dalia Thomas, chief operating officer. Alliance, a newly formed group of multi-specialty doctors, will be headquartered in the building.

The village's advisory appearance review commission recently reviewed plans for the two-story steel and glass structure at 1795 N. Butterfield Road and recommended approval of its conversion to a medical office use.

Built 50 or so years ago, the office building fronts Butterfield Road in the Pharma Logistics Corporate Center, formerly known as the Libertyville Corporate Center. It has been home to a number of tenants but has been vacant since Nu Wave left.

Rendering of exterior upgrades to a vacant building at 1795 N. Butterfield Road in northwest Libertyville. A medical office building is planned. Courtesy village of Libertyville

“ We're thrilled to see utilization of the office structure which has been vacant for several years,” said Heather Rowe, the village's economic development manager. “The renovation of this site will bring some vitality to the corner.”

The exterior work consists mainly of facade changes, resurfacing existing parking lots, adding a new drop-off aisle at the rear and canopies over the entrances, said Chris Sandine, senior village planner.

The building will be completely redone inside as part of the conversion, according to a representative of the building owner.

Thomas said the location is accessible to many and will be convenient as a “one-stop shop” for quality care and services.

“It's an exciting thing for the community,” Thomas said. The goal is to be open this summer, she added.

The building is across from Butterfield Square retail center anchored by Sunset Foods. Rowe said the medical office will bring potential customers for restaurants and services nearby and in the Peterson Road corridor.

Pending final approval, Alliance will join Pharma Logistics, AGSCO, Alight Solutions and Garrett McKenzie as recent arrivals.

The village board still must approve a requested change in the corporate center final plan to allow the rehab and site changes to proceed as proposed.