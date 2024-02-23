Hanover Park man killed in shooting inside Chicago store

A Hanover Park man is dead after being shot multiple times inside a Family Dollar store on the 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police said Loyce S. Wright, 43, was approached by an unknown attacker brandishing a handgun who fired several times toward him.

Wright was transported to Stroger Hospital, and later pronounced dead. An autopsy is slated for Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities have no one in custody and the homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.