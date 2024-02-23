advertisement
Crime

Ex-VP of Naperville youth organization starts jail sentence on child porn conviction

Posted February 23, 2024 12:13 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man who was vice president of a Naperville youth organization has begun serving a six-month jail sentence for possession of child pornography.

Erich Kroll, 50, of the 18W0-99 block of Holly Avenue near Darien, pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to one count of possession of child pornography — depicting a child 13 or younger, according to DuPage County court records.

Naperville youth organization official charged with possessing child porn

He was sentenced to 180 days of work-release time in jail, meaning he could leave to go to work. He was also sentenced to 30 months of sex offender probation and will have to wear an alcohol-use monitor once he finishes his jail sentence.

Kroll was involved with KidsMatter. The organization works to help youths build positive values, healthy relationships and self-esteem. It operates in Will and DuPage counties. The group’s executive director has said Kroll was primarily involved in fundraising, not programming. The board removed Kroll after learning of his arrest in May 2022.

Authorities said Kroll used a messaging app to view and share child pornography.

