Elk Grove Village police make arrest in 19-year-old murder case

The suspect in a 2005 Elk Grove Village homicide will appear in a Rolling Meadows bond court to face first-degree murder charges Friday.

Juvenal Salto, 63, formerly of Elk Grove Village was charged with the Jan. 28, 2005, murder of Adolfo Jungo that occurred in the 2000 block of Busse Road, according Elk Grove police.

Police recovered evidence at the time that pointed to Salto’s involvement but were unable to make an arrest, authorities said, adding they believe the defendant fled to Mexico.

Over the years, investigators continued to develop leads. With help from local and federal law enforcement agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Major Case Assistance Team, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, and the Chicago Police Department — authorities located him in Mexico and extradited him back to the United States where Elk Grove police placed him in custody.