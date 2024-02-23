13-year-old charged after bringing loaded gun to Gurnee middle school

A 13-year-old student at Viking Middle School in Gurnee is facing weapons charges after police said the boy brought a loaded firearm to school Friday.

The school, located at 4460 Old Grand Ave., was placed on soft lockdown after a student overheard another student discussing the possession of a weapon, police said.

Authorities searched school grounds assisted by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy and a police dog. During the search, they found a loaded handgun in a student’s locker.

The student was transported to the Gurnee Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in a school.

The soft lockdown was lifted shortly after the boy’s arrest. The student was released to his parents, police said.